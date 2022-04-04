Call for abstracts: CSU Speaks is back on May 7

Science in Action is inviting researchers from around CSU to present at an interdisciplinary conference at New Belgium Brewery on May 7.

Those who would like to promote their research at CSU Speaks should submit a jargon-free abstract (under 300 words) describing the 10-minute presentation proposed for a broad audience at New Belgium.

CSU Speaks encourages graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, staff scientists and professors across the university to present their work to the public in an easily accessible presentation.

This event will serve three important purposes: encouraging scientists to communicate their work in a clear, jargon-free manner to members of their community; showcasing CSU research, thereby gaining community support for science and research funding; and developing connections between scientific organizations and the local community.

Abstracts of both empirical and philosophical natures are welcome, to showcase the diverse body of research that is happening at CSU. Investigators at all stages are encouraged to submit an abstract.

Peer review process

Abstracts will be peer reviewed and will be accepted based on content, available space and diversity of subject matter. Abstracts should be a representation of how researchers intend to communicate their work to the Fort Collins community. Presentations will take place May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at New Belgium.

Abstracts may be submitted via a Google submission form by Friday, April 15.

Guidelines for abstract submissions:

• The abstract must be fewer than 300 words and be jargon-free (use language that is accessible to community members attending the event).

• The title must be fewer than 80 characters.

• Open to CSU’s faculty, post-docs, and graduate students.

All are welcome to enjoy science, beer and community. Contact csuscienceinaction@gmail.com with any questions.