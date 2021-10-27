C.A.N.S. Around The Oval significantly exceeds monetary goals for 2021

Colorado State University’s annual drive for the Food Bank for Larimer County — C.A.N.S. Around The Oval — ended on a high note, exceeding its monetary goal by more than $20,000.

In its 35th year, C.A.N.S. — which stands for “cash and nutritious staples” — raised $66,498.65 and collected 19,082 pounds of food. The 2021 goal targeted $40,000 and 20,000 pounds of food, according to C.A.N.S. organizer Michael Buttram, who serves as the basic needs program manager for CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement, and Community Engagement (SLiCE) office.

“We blew our monetary goal out of the water,” Buttram said. “It’s a demonstration of a community that cares for the wellbeing of its citizens. We have made it a priority to make sure the needs of every community member matter.”

As one of the largest fund and food drives in Northern Colorado, Buttram said that this year’s edition was special as the community returned to the Oval on Oct. 20 to deliver and weigh food. “There was a sense of energy and joy and that community-building spirit,” he said.

Katlyn Murphy, a senior majoring in microbiology, was volunteering on the Oval during the signature collection event. She said that she sensed the excitement in the volunteers who woke up early on a chilly fall morning.

“It’s really nice to be a part of this tradition,” said Murphy, who serves as part of the community support team in the SLiCE office. “The tradition of C.A.N.S. is very much alive and very much a driving force of why people want to volunteer and donate.”

Nearby, Aidan Briggs, a first-year student majoring in chemical and bioengineering, was on hand volunteering. Earlier in the week, she helped organize a food drive to help the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering compete in collecting food against other colleges and teams in C.A.N.S. Around The Oval.

“We really tried to ramp up the competition and get the community involved,” Briggs said. “It was cool to see people coming in and out of the (grocery) store willing to buy food or donate online. It was super cool to be a part of that.”