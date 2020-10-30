C.A.N.S. Around The Oval sets new fundraising record

C.A.N.S. Around The Oval raised a record $71,271 in the 34th edition of the annual event.
COVID-19 couldn’t dampen the Colorado State University’s annual drive for the Food Bank for Larimer County — C.A.N.S. Around The Oval.
The event raised a record $71,271, surpassing last year’s total of $51,966 and the previous record of $61,459 in 2018. Donors also contributed 4,693 pounds of food on campus and at the Food Bank.
According to C.A.N.S. (Cash And Nutritious Staples) organizers, $18,000 was donated in the final 36 hours. The drive far exceeded its monetary goal of $34,000 — representing the 34th year of the annual CSU tradition.
“We had a pretty conservative goal, and we more than doubled it,” said C.A.N.S. organizer Sarah Stephens, who serves as the senior program coordinator of community engagement and student staff development in SLiCE. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s very important to get these types of donations during this period of time.”
Stephens explained some households have been more negatively impacted than others because of COVID-19. Using the Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry as an example, she said it now serves 320 people per week, whereas it served 850 people per month prior to COVID-19. The Food Bank for Larimer County now averages 450 households per day at all of their food share locations.
By the numbers
$71,271 was raised, which doubles into 142,542 meals.
$18,000 was donated in the final 36 hours.
$17,000 was raised in the first 36 hours, with a week to go.
$10,000 more was raised than the record year of monetary donations in 2018 with $61,459.
4,693 pounds of food were received from 61 unique donors who donated on-campus and at the Food Bank.
975 unique online donors, an 82% increase from the record set last year with 535 online donors.
At least 106 solo acts of kindness amounted to $6,296.50 online and 187 pounds of food came from 14 of them, as well. Five times the online donors than the previous year, and six times 2018’s numbers.
Actual can donations down
One downside of this year’s “CANpaign” was the target of 8,000 pounds of food – the amount distributed in one week at CSU’s food pantry. While C.A.N.S. did not reach the goal — due to the limitations of in-person activity during COVID-19 — Stephens said that every $800 raised after reaching the $34,000 fundraising goal added what would equate to another week’s worth of food distribution at CSU’s Food Pantry in Lory Student Center.
“Though we did not reach our 8,000 pounds of food goal via food donations, we sure are appreciative of the 61 in-person donations of nutritious foods,” she said. “And, with more than $71,000 raised — about 46 weeks of food distribution could technically be covered at CSU’s ‘not-so’ Mobile Food Pantry.”
Stephens was quick to note that not all of the money goes to the CSU Food Pantry, which operates Wednesday through Friday each week. It is distributed throughout Larimer County and the Food Bank for Larimer County’s other food share programs – including other food pantries, mobile pantries, pop-up pantries, and programs to serve meals to local seniors and children. She explained that she used the representation to better conceptualize the impact of the fundraising dollars.
“C.A.N.S. 2020 was the most special one for me yet, and I’m a double alumna of CSU, and have seen 13 versions of it,” she said. “‘Rams Take Care of Rams’ was in full-force, and I couldn’t be prouder of our Ramily and am so grateful for our Fort Collins neighbors who CANtributed.”
Stephens added that this virtual, remote, and physically distanced rendition of C.A.N.S. still allowed people to engage in a school tradition, positively impact their community, feel connected to something greater, and gain a more holistic understanding of hunger-relief resources.
“A final and giant thank you to all who supported C.A.N.S. 2020,” Stephens said. “We’ll see you next year for the 35th annual C.A.N.S. Around The Oval – when we’re hopefully able to be physically together, again.”
Participation during a pandemic
C.A.N.S. organizers and participants found creative ways to engage in the annual CSU tradition.
C.A.N.S. organizers got creative when it came to fostering participation in the year’s event, utilizing social media and Zoom.
SLiCE, which organizes C.A.N.S. Around The Oval, hosted virtual “CANversations Around Food,” focusing on the creative, collaborative, and conscious hunger-relief efforts in Larimer County and beyond.
“The ‘CANversations Around Food’ was one of the big highlights, besides a lot of money coming in this year in generous ways,” Stephens said. “It was the coolest element this year. Each session was awesome, and the presenters/panelists were inspiring.”
All five recorded sessions are available online at cans.colostate.edu, under “Celebrating C.A.N.S. 2020.”
Competition winners
Pounds of food, monetary donations, likes on social media posts, attendance numbers at the CANversations, and competition against fellow teams were factored into overall totals, below are the top CANtributors, both overall and for each category of the 2020 C.A.N.S Around The Oval Friendly Competition.
Top 10 CANtributors
First Place: College of Business
$18,218 donated funds | doubles to 36,435 meals | 128 pounds of food | 182,816 points
Second Place: Vice President for Research
$12,539 donated funds | doubles to 25,078 meals | 24 pounds of food | 125,514 points
Third Place: Kinard Middle School
$7,793 donated funds | doubles to 15,587 meals | 979 pounds of food | 83,142 points
Honorable Mention/Fourth Place: Dean’s Student Leadership Council – College of Business
$3,419 donated funds | doubles to 6,838 meals | 34,365 points
Honorable Mention/ Fifth Place: College of Engineering CANtributors
$2,460 donated funds | doubles to 4,920 meals | 173 pounds of food | 25,473 points
Sixth Place: Division of Enrollment and Access
$2,499 donated funds | doubles to 4,998 meals | 24,990 points
Seventh Place: Rocky Mountain High School
$1,296 donated funds | doubles to 2,592 meals | 1,790 pounds of food | 21,910 points
Eighth Place: Economics Department
$1,727 donated funds | doubles to 3,454 meals | 17,270 points
Ninth Place: Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands (CEMML)
$1,687 donated funds | doubles to 3,374 meals | 50 pounds of food | 17,121 points
Tenth Place: TenSixteenTwenty
$1,410 donated funds | doubles to 2,820 meals | 64 pounds of food | 14,420 points
Signage promoting C.A.N.S. Around The Oval was in full force on campus during the final week of the monthlong drive.
Top CANtributors for participating CSU Colleges/Departments
First Place: College of Business
$18,218 donated funds | doubles to 36,435 meals | 128 pounds of food | 182,816 points
Second Place: Vice President for Research
$12,539 donated funds | doubles to 25,078 meals | 24 pounds of food | 125,514 points
Third Place: College of Engineering CANtributors
$2,460 donated funds | doubles to 4,920 meals | 173 pounds of food | 25,473 points
Honorable Mention: Division of Enrollment and Access
$2,499 donated funds | doubles to 4,998 meals | 24,990 points
Honorable Mention: Economics Department
$1,727 donated funds | doubles to 3,454 meals | 17,270 points
Top CANtributors for participating CSU Student Groups
First Place: Dean’s Student Leadership Council – College of Business
$3,419 donated funds | doubles to 6,838 meals | 34,365 points
Second Place: Sigma Alpha Epsilon
$263 donated funds | doubles to 526 meals | 2,630 points
Third Place: Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
$160 donated funds | doubles to 320 meals | 56 pounds of food | 1,880 points
Honorable Mention: CSU Navigators
$159 donated funds | doubles to 318 meals | 6 pounds of food | 1,626 points
(Tie) Honorable Mention: Psi Chi & The Psychology Student Alliance
$150 donated funds | doubles to 300 meals | 1,500 points
(Tie) Honorable Mention: Student Veteran Organization
$105 donated funds | doubles to 210 meals | 79 pounds of food | 1,500 points
Top CANtributors for participating local schools
First Place: Kinard Middle School
$7,793 donated funds | doubles to 15,587 meals | 979 pounds of food | 83,142 points
Second Place: Rocky Mountain High School
$1,296 donated funds | doubles to 2,592 meals | 1,790 pounds of food | 21,910 points
Third Place: Preston Middle School
$160 donated funds | doubles to 320 meals | 1,600 points
Top CANtributors for participating community groups
First Place: TenSixteenTwenty
$1,410 donated funds | doubles to 2,820 meals | 64 pounds of food | 14,420 points
Second Place: United Way for Larimer County
217 pounds of food | 1,085 points
Third Place: A Different Kind of Baptist
$100 donated funds | doubles to 200 meals | 1,000 points