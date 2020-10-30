C.A.N.S. Around The Oval sets new fundraising record

COVID-19 couldn’t dampen the Colorado State University’s annual drive for the Food Bank for Larimer County — C.A.N.S. Around The Oval.

The event raised a record $71,271, surpassing last year’s total of $51,966 and the previous record of $61,459 in 2018. Donors also contributed 4,693 pounds of food on campus and at the Food Bank.

According to C.A.N.S. (Cash And Nutritious Staples) organizers, $18,000 was donated in the final 36 hours. The drive far exceeded its monetary goal of $34,000 — representing the 34th year of the annual CSU tradition.

“We had a pretty conservative goal, and we more than doubled it,” said C.A.N.S. organizer Sarah Stephens, who serves as the senior program coordinator of community engagement and student staff development in SLiCE. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s very important to get these types of donations during this period of time.”

Stephens explained some households have been more negatively impacted than others because of COVID-19. Using the Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry as an example, she said it now serves 320 people per week, whereas it served 850 people per month prior to COVID-19. The Food Bank for Larimer County now averages 450 households per day at all of their food share locations.