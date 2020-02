The bus stop located on the south side of Plum Street at the Indoor Practice Facility and a portion of the eastbound drive lane and bike lane of Plum Street will be closed Feb. 24-March 2. This closure is to replace the pavement at the bus stop.

Traffic will be guided through the area. Bicyclists should use caution and merge with traffic when safe to do so.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Clay Tucker at (970)217-0618. See the map for more details.