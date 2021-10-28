Buoyed by optimism, CSU students head to the UN Climate Talks

A handful of students and several professors from Colorado State University will soon depart for Glasgow in Scotland and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The students’ motto, “Voices of Optimism, Agents of Change,” will be showcased during a press conference and other events they’ve been selected to lead at the climate talks.

Known as the COP, or Conference of the Parties, this event marks the 26th time that people from around the world will meet to ensure more money is spent on climate action and how to support developing countries investing in green technologies.

Climate Talks veteran and CSU Associate Professor Gillian Bowser from the Warner College of Natural Resources will lead the student group. She has been coordinating with multiple groups on campus to ensure travelers will be safe, given continued concerns about COVID-19.

Bowser helped students from CSU and partner universities — including Vanderbilt, Michigan Tech and the University of Connecticut — prepare through a class on international negotiations with a focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our students will speak as our future scientists at COP26,” said Bowser. “They have ‘voices of optimism,’ since the current Administration wants to create programs like a civilian climate corps to work on our public lands.”

The universities have formed a partnership known as The Youth Environmental Alliance in Higher Education or YEAH Network, which is supported by the National Science Foundation.

“I’m thrilled that Colorado State University is sending a group of students to COP26 to engage on the world stage in conversations critical for Colorado and for our planet,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), whose district includes Larimer County.

“Our young people are our future, their ingenuity and activism will be critical in solving the climate crisis, and their voices are absolutely vital as we work to build a brighter future and solve the challenges our communities are facing.”