Broomfield County: Chris Moss – Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Chris Moss

Major: Forest and Rangeland Stewardship with a concentration in Forest Fire Sciences

Why I chose CSU: I chose CSU for the reputation of the Warner College of Natural Resources as one of the premier forestry programs. And also for the career opportunities only made possible through the incredible connections faculty and staff have to the fields they specialize in.

My favorite thing about CSU: My favorite thing about CSU is the ability to explore the campus. With every change in the semester’s schedule, I’m forced to explore buildings and areas that I never would have ventured into otherwise. Through these happy accidents, I’ve been able to find some of my favorite areas around campus.

Clubs/organizations in college: Student Association for Fire Ecology (SAFE)

Scholarships/awards in college: Green and Gold Scholarship, First Generation Scholarship

Favorite achievement: In high school: Planning and managing a crew of 40 to build a new interpretive trail for the CU Mountain Research Station. In college: Being a guest lecturer at Texas A&M’s Society of Ecological Restoration.

Career goals: With the knowledge gained through the courses I’ve taken here at CSU, I hope to develop and implement new wild-land firefighting tactics to help diminish the number of structures lost with the WUI (wild-land urban interface).

Favorite instructor: (Former CSU instructor) Rocky Coleman: Although Rocky was an incredible lecturer, he was my favorite instructor for instilling a passion for the subjects he taught in his students. To be in awe and passionate about brand new concepts, Rocky made sure every student understood concepts enough to become explorers themselves.

Quirky fact: I absolutely love skydiving.

What should people know about Broomfield County: Broomfield is an ever-changing mix of cultures sat in between Denver and Boulder.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Big City Burrito

Favorite CSU tradition: While CSU has a lot of unofficial traditions, I think my personal favorite would have to be the Stump.