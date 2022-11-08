Bronze Boot Run celebrates 30 years of tradition with special celebration at Moby Arena

It was dark, cold and windy as the Colorado State University Army ROTC cadets prepared for the 38-mile relay run to take the game ball to the Colorado-Wyoming border.

“There was nobody there,” said Mumm, now 52 and a financial consultant in Boulder. “It was me and the guys in the van. We just sat there until we were supposed to start. Then, I got handed the ball, and I started running the very first leg up the road.”

Mumm is returning to take part in what has become one of most CSU’s celebrated traditions. He will be running the game ball on the final leg of the Bronze Boot Run, which starts at Moby Arena during the intermission between the CSU Women’s and Men’s basketball games on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

For Mumm, it’s a full-circle moment to be a part of something that he and his fellow cadets started three decades ago.

“I couldn’t be happier to be running in it again,” he said. “I don’t think at the time, we ever thought it would be going on and on for years. It’s pretty neat now to be completing that circle.”