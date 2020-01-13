Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Colorado State University with the annual Spring Festival, featuring musical performances from Chinese musicians at the University Center for the Arts Organ Recital Hall, 1400 Remington St., Feb. 6 and 7.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night, presented by Confucius Institute with musicians from Hunan University. General admission tickets are $5 and available at CSUartstickets.com.

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays of the year for Chinese families. The Spring Festival traditionally marks the end of the coldest days of winter and reminds people to look forward to spring and new beginnings. In agricultural-focused cultures, it is time to pray for the upcoming planting season. Based on the lunar calendar, the new year celebration takes place over 15 days; in 2020, the new year begins on Jan. 25.

In Chinese culture, 2020 is the Year of the Rat, and rats are revered as symbols of wealth and abundance. The Confucius Institute and the Office of International Programs wish you Shu Nian Gong Xi Fa Cai, or good fortune and health in the Year of the Rat!