Brett Anderson named interim vice president for human resources

Interim President Rick Miranda has named Brett Anderson, special assistant to the CSU president and CSU System chancellor, as the interim vice president for human resources, effective today.

“Brett brings an exceptional business background to the interim role and is extremely familiar with our campus operations,” Miranda said. “During his previous tenure as VP, and in all his subsequent assignments, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting and investing in people even while skillfully guiding major, strategic initiatives. I’m confident in his ability to successfully lead HR through this time of transition and grateful he’s agreed to take on this next endeavor.”

Anderson previously served as vice president for university advancement from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure as VP, university fundraising nearly quadrupled as he helped guide the campus through its two major campaigns.

In his special assistant role, he has been responsible for planning and executing strategic projects, such as the Timberline Housing Project and the creation of a medical school cohort based at CSU, in partnership with the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He also has been operationally involved in leadership of the Translational Medicine Institute.

Prior to coming to CSU, Anderson was the global managing partner of Accenture’s Communications and High Tech Customer Relationship Management practice, as well as managing partner of the Denver office of Accenture, where he had oversight for more than 5,000 people and $2 billion in operations.

In addition to his work at CSU, Anderson has served as chairman of the South Metro Denver Chamber Board of Directors, a member of the PawsCo Board of Directors, member of the Denver Metro Chamber Board of Governors, director of the Cherokee Ridge Estates Metropolitan Board, vice chairman of the St. Anthony’s Health Foundation, co-chair of CSU’s Campaign Leadership Council, member of CSU’s College of Business Global Leadership Council, member of CSU’s College of Engineering Deans Advisory Board, member of the Colorado Economic Club, and member of the United Way Bridging the Gap Advisory Board.

He is a 1987 graduate of CSU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Miranda said a search for a permanent vice president will get underway soon.