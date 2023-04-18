Boulder County: Madison Shogrin – Atmospheric Science

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Madison Shogrin

Major(s): Atmospheric Science (graduate student)

Why I chose CSU: An amazing atmospheric science program and community; I found a great advisor and a graduate project that perfectly aligned with my career goals. Also, I wasn’t ready to leave Colorado yet!

My favorite thing about CSU: The people and community. Everyone is so kind and welcoming.

Career goals: First, finish my PhD. Then something along the lines of working at a national lab doing research using satellite observations of the atmosphere.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Emily Fischer’s Interpreting Satellite Observations of Atmospheric Composition. Emily brings so much enthusiasm and passion into everything she teaches and I just really enjoyed the course overall.

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Doing an internship at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory for two years of undergrad. But mostly, my favorite achievement is still being here and pursuing a career in science, despite immense struggles with both mental and physical health.

I’d like to thank: Dr. Natalie Freeman and Dr. Vivienne Payne. Natalie was my mentor for my first research project when I was a high school senior. Vivienne was my mentor through my internship in undergrad and is serving as a member of my graduate committee. Without their support and kindness, I would have never made it to where I am today.

Favorite NOCO food and hangout places: The Social, DGT, Blind Pig, Horsetooth Reservoir

Quirky fact about you: I love learning languages. There are six I am working on! I am not fluent, but learning is so fun.

What do you tell people from Boulder County about CSU: Similar in all the good ways, but just far enough away to feel different.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Navigating online classes and the transition into graduate school during the pandemic.