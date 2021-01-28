Bob Schur retires after long career at CSU

“Although Bob has had many different roles during his tenure at CSU, I have had the opportunity to work directly with him in each of these roles,” said Lynn Johnson, vice president of University Operations. “Bob has always been extremely responsive, willing to do the needed research, and always able to put pen to paper in an amazing way. If University Operations were a bus, as the ‘policy guru,’ Bob was clearly in the right seat. He will certainly be missed by me and all of CSU.”

Employee assistance programs

Schur left his mark on some of the most critical CSU programs providing assistance to employees. He helped develop and co-chaired CSU Cares, a privately funded program that provides grants to employees affected by natural disasters, and the Employee Hardship Loan Fund, which provides low-interest loans to employees. He also served as chair for Commitment to Campus, the Professional Development Awards program, and served on the Affordable Housing task force.

“Serving the employees of CSU on these committees was one of the favorite aspects of my job. I treasure the opportunities I had to play a role in making their lives better,” Schur said. “What I am most proud of in my time at CSU was the opportunity to contribute to the creation of the Principles of Community, which I believe will be an enduring hallmark of the University.”

Schur said he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life and is excited about spending more time with his grandchildren, Lyle, 5, and Georgia Rose, 2. And once the weather warms up, he’ll surely be seen around town riding his Triumph motorcycle or on the pickleball court. Although ready for a new chapter in his life that doesn’t include reporting for work every day, he said there is much he will miss.

“I’m going to miss the community and the camaraderie. I’m going to miss being involved in the day-to-day activities of the University. But most of all, I’m going to miss my friends at CSU,” said Schur. “I’m also going to miss my office view down the Oval. A beautiful view in any season.”

Tammy Hunt takes on new role