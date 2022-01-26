Black History Month at CSU includes talk with Trayvon Martin’s mother

Colorado State University is celebrating Black History Month in February with dozens of experiences focusing on the culture, history and traditions that are unique to the African American experience.

The monthlong celebration will feature a virtual keynote talk on Feb. 10 from Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, whose death in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida sparked a national movement questioning the role of guns and policing in America.

Additional events at CSU include group discussions and film screenings that organizers say are designed to connect a range of communities through art and culture. This year’s theme is titled “Uniting the Diaspora.”

“We have students from all over the world, and we want to see them unite and see themselves as one,” said Duan Ruff, director of CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center. “From there, we can connect to the greater University and start to connect to the entire human diaspora.”

Black History Months kicks off on Friday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Lory Student Center Theatre, with live performances, featuring students portraying “living statues” of important Black historical figures such as activist Fred Hampton and others.

Students in costumes will pose as statues of the historical figures and then come to life to share interesting information about the person that they are portraying. The kickoff event will feature other attractions as well as refreshments.