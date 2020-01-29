Black History Month at CSU features keynote with Central Park Five member

Yusef Salaam, who was wrongfully convicted of assaulting a woman in New York in 1989, is coming to CSU to share his story for Black History Month as part of a series of events hosted by the Black/African American Cultural Center in February.
For Black History Month, Colorado State University is hosting a keynote with one of the five men who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a female jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989.
Yusef Salaam — whose trial, wrongful conviction and eventual exoneration as part of the “Central Park Five” made national headlines — will speak at CSU’s Lory Student Center Theatre on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The keynote is being organized by CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center, as part of the month-long celebration of history and culture.
Event information
Yusef Salaam keynote
Date: Tuesday,Feb. 4, at 6 p.m.
Location: Lory Student Center Theatre
Salaam was just 15 years old when he and four other teenagers of color were accused of raping and beating a 28-year-old jogger in Central Park. The young men were tried and wrongfully convicted as adults in New York. They served between six and 13 years of their lives behind bars before their sentences were overturned after another man confessed to the crime in 2002, which was confirmed by DNA evidence.
Salaam and other members of the “Central Park Five” — now known as the “Exonerated Five” — shared their story with documentarian Ken Burns in 2012. In 2014, they received a multi-million dollar settlement from the city of New York for their wrongful imprisonment.
Since his exoneration, Salaam, who served more than six years in prison, has committed himself to educating people on issues such as false confessions, police brutality and misconduct, press ethics and bias, and the disparities in America’s criminal justice system.
He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama in 2016 as well as an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Anointed by God Ministries Alliance and Seminary in 2014, among other honors.
Black History Month events
Authors Lawrence Ross (left) and Haben Girma are among the speakers scheduled to speak at CSU during Black History Month.
Salaam’s keynote is just one of more than 30 events set for Black History Month at CSU. Events include a screening of The Central Park Five film on Feb. 5, the day before Salaam’s keynote.
Other events include a keynote with author Lawrence Ross on Feb. 17. He is the author of the best-selling books, The Divine Nine: The History of African American Fraternities and Sororities and Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on Americas Campuses.
Disability rights lawyer and author Haben Girma will speak on Feb. 26. Girma is the first deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She advocates for equal opportunities for people with disabilities.
A complete listing of events is below. For more information, visit the Black/African American Cultural Center’s website at baacc.colostate.edu. For questions, email baacc_email@mail.colostate.edu or call (970) 491-5781.
Event calendar
Jan. 31
Black History Month Kick-Off
102.9 Launch Party
Lory Student Center Theatre
4-7 p.m.
Feb. 1
Black Student Activist Conference
Eddy Building
Noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
The Central Park Five
Movie showing
LSC 386
5 p.m.
Feb. 4
“Real Talk: When They See Us”
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 4
Keynote: Yusef Salaam
LSC Theatre
6 p.m.
Feb. 5
Black Faculty/Staff and Student Luncheon
LSC Longs Peak Room
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
RSVP required
Feb. 6
“Being Black Series: Generation – Baby Boomers”
LSC 300
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
Blacks on Ice
LSC Plaza
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 7
Blacks on Ice
LSC Plaza
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 9
United Women of Color: Hair Show
LSC Theatre
4 p.m.
Feb. 10
National Society of Black Engineers
Movie Showing: Marshall
Morgan Library Event Hall
5 p.m.
Feb. 11
“Real Talk: Relationships in the Black Community”
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 12
Black Student Alliance: Sex for Chocolate
LSC 386
5-6:15 p.m.
Feb. 13
“Being Black Series: Generation – Gen X”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Dancing with Africans United
LSC Plaza
Noon to 2 p.m.
Feb. 14
Frederick Douglass Day
Morgan Library
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Feb. 15
Black Student Alliance
Hip Hop Explosion Step Show
LSC Theatre
6 p.m.
Feb. 17
Keynote: Lawrence Ross
LSC Grand Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
“Real Talk: Ubuntu Today”
In partnership with Africans United
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 20
Black History Month Lunch
Aspen Grille
11 a.m.-1p.m.
RSVP at (970) 491-7006
Feb. 20
“Being Black Series: Generation – Millennials”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
Black History Month Lunch
Aspen Grille
11 a.m.-1p.m.
RSVP at (970) 491-7006
Feb. 22
National Pan-Hellenic Council
Spring Carnival
LSC 335
Noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 24
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
“We Are Civil Rights: Black Greeks in the Movement”
LSC 335
5 p.m.
Feb. 25
Black History Month Lunch
The Foundry
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb. 25
“The Validity of the N-Word?”
In partnership with El Centro
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 26
Black History Month Lunch
The Foundry
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb. 26
Keynote: Haben Girma
LSC Grand Ballroom D
5 p.m.
Feb. 27
“Being Black Series: Generation – Gen Z”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
Black History Month
Kick B/AAC
LSC 335
2-4 p.m.
Feb. 29
From Dearfield to Denver: Day Trip
Meet at B/AACC at 9 a.m.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
RSVP by Feb. 21