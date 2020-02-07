Black History Month at CSU features more than 30 events

Colorado State University is celebrating Black History Month with more than 30 events, featuring a range of keynote presentations and other interactive activities.

The festivities included a Feb. 4 keynote from Yusef Salaam, one of the five men who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a female jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989.

Other events, organized by CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center, include a keynote with author Lawrence Ross on Feb. 17. He is the author of the best-selling books, The Divine Nine: The History of African American Fraternities and Sororities and Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on Americas Campuses.

Disability rights lawyer and author Haben Girma will speak on Feb. 26. Girma is the first deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She advocates for equal opportunities for people with disabilities. Additionally, the B/AACC will be hosting its annual trip to Dearfield, a ghost town and historic community settled by African Americans.

Morgan Library is hosting a Frederick Douglass Day celebration, spotlighting the legacy of the “Mother of Black Feminism,” Anna Julia Cooper on Feb. 14. The event will include read-a-thon and transcribe-a-thon for Cooper’s writings.

This year’s theme is “Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are.” Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu term term meaning “humanity.”

A complete listing of events is below. For more information, visit the Black/African American Cultural Center’s website at baacc.colostate.edu. For questions, email baacc_email@mail.colostate.edu or call (970) 491-5781.