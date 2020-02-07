Black History Month at CSU features more than 30 events

Authors Lawrence Ross (left) and Haben Girma are among the speakers scheduled to speak at CSU during Black History Month.
Colorado State University is celebrating Black History Month with more than 30 events, featuring a range of keynote presentations and other interactive activities.
The festivities included a Feb. 4 keynote from Yusef Salaam, one of the five men who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a female jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989.
Other events, organized by CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center, include a keynote with author Lawrence Ross on Feb. 17. He is the author of the best-selling books, The Divine Nine: The History of African American Fraternities and Sororities and Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on Americas Campuses.
Disability rights lawyer and author Haben Girma will speak on Feb. 26. Girma is the first deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She advocates for equal opportunities for people with disabilities. Additionally, the B/AACC will be hosting its annual trip to Dearfield, a ghost town and historic community settled by African Americans.
Morgan Library is hosting a Frederick Douglass Day celebration, spotlighting the legacy of the “Mother of Black Feminism,” Anna Julia Cooper on Feb. 14. The event will include read-a-thon and transcribe-a-thon for Cooper’s writings.
This year’s theme is “Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are.” Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu term term meaning “humanity.”
A complete listing of events is below. For more information, visit the Black/African American Cultural Center’s website at baacc.colostate.edu. For questions, email baacc_email@mail.colostate.edu or call (970) 491-5781.
Event calendar
Jan. 31
Black History Month Kick-Off
102.9 Launch Party
Lory Student Center Theatre
4-7 p.m.
Feb. 1
Black Student Activist Conference
Eddy Building
Noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
The Central Park Five
Movie showing
LSC 386
5 p.m.
Feb. 4
“Real Talk: When They See Us”
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 4
Keynote: Yusef Salaam
LSC Theatre
6 p.m.
Feb. 5
Black Faculty/Staff and Student Luncheon
LSC Longs Peak Room
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
RSVP required
Feb. 6
“Being Black Series: Generation – Baby Boomers”
LSC 300
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
Blacks on Ice
LSC Plaza
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 7
Blacks on Ice
LSC Plaza
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 9
United Women of Color: Hair Show
LSC Theatre
4 p.m.
Feb. 10
National Society of Black Engineers
Movie Showing: Marshall
Morgan Library Event Hall
5 p.m.
Feb. 11
“Real Talk: Relationships in the Black Community”
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 12
Black Student Alliance: Sex for Chocolate
LSC 386
5-6:15 p.m.
Feb. 13
“Being Black Series: Generation – Gen X”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Dancing with Africans United
LSC Plaza
Noon to 2 p.m.
Feb. 15
Black Student Alliance
Hip Hop Explosion Step Show
LSC Theatre
6 p.m.
Feb. 17
Keynote: Lawrence Ross
LSC Grand Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
“Real Talk: Ubuntu Today”
In partnership with Africans United
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 20
Black History Month Lunch
Aspen Grille
11 a.m.-1p.m.
RSVP at (970) 491-7006
Feb. 20
“Being Black Series: Generation – Millennials”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
Black History Month Lunch
Aspen Grille
11 a.m.-1p.m.
RSVP at (970) 491-7006
Feb. 22
National Pan-Hellenic Council
Spring Carnival
LSC 335
Noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 24
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
“We Are Civil Rights: Black Greeks in the Movement”
LSC 335
5 p.m.
Feb. 25
Black History Month Lunch
The Foundry
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb. 25
“The Validity of the N-Word?”
In partnership with El Centro
LSC 335
4-5 p.m.
Feb. 26
Black History Month Lunch
The Foundry
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feb. 26
Keynote: Haben Girma
LSC Grand Ballroom D
5 p.m.
Feb. 27
“Being Black Series: Generation – Gen Z”
LSC 308-310
4-5:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
Black History Month
Kick B/AAC
LSC 335
2-4 p.m.
Feb. 29
From Dearfield to Denver: Day Trip
Meet at B/AACC at 9 a.m.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
RSVP by Feb. 21