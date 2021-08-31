Black/African American Cultural Center hosting BBQ on Sept. 2

Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center is hosting a barbeque to welcome back students and University community members.

The Welcome BAACC BBQ is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at Rolland Moore Park (2201 S. Shields St.), Shelter No. 2. The event will continue until the street lights come on.

According to Black/African American Cultural Center Director Duan Ruff, the event is designed to bring the Black student population together, fostering connections and community. The event also is open to the CSU community.

The Welcome BAACC BBQ will include games and a DJ for music as well as burgers, hot links, hot dogs, mac-n-cheese, and potato salad, among other dishes.