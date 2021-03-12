Bio-cybersecurity discussion series to cover threats to synthetic biology, biomanufacturing, and bio-data

As the era of biological innovation unfolds and more bio-based products are developed and manufactured, there is a new awareness of the vulnerability of the growing bio-economy to cyber attacks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports of increasing cyber threats to SARS-CoV-2 research databases and manufacturing operations. These follow an increasing frequency of ransomware threats to hospital systems and known vulnerabilities to operating systems for research and industrial equipment used in critical life sciences discovery and manufacturing. These threats apply across all areas of the bio-economy, including production of therapeutics, vaccines, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.

“CSU is uniquely positioned to explore the vulnerabilities of life sciences and the bio-economy to increasing cybersecurity threats and to develop solutions. We have unique assets in biomanufacturing and large databases of discovery research in infectious disease, climate, and agriculture,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research. “Addressing these challenges will require multidisciplinary research collaboration and new educational efforts.”

Discussion series

To further inform the CSU community and the public about bio-cybersecurity issues and opportunities for research and education, the Office of the Vice President for Research will host a bio-cybersecurity discussion series with short presentations by experts from academia, industry, and government. This forum will allow for increased awareness of bio-cyber threats and encourage discussions on paths forward for our community.

“Cybersecurity is a growth area for our campus and increased funding from the federal agencies is expected, given the rising use of integrated data and its vulnerabilities,” said Rudolph. “The life sciences community is particularly vulnerable, and CSU researchers are well placed to aid in identifying solutions for this growing problem.”

Each discussion will focus on a key element of bio-cybersecurity: DNA databases and commercial DNA synthesis; biomanufacturing; and bioprocess and product information databases.

The organizer of the discussion series, Ken Reardon, professor of chemical and biological engineering and the Jud and Pat Harper Chair of Chemical and Biological Engineering, noted that the experts participating in the panels reflect the broad relevance of bio-cybersecurity concerns.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most knowledgeable people in the country join us for these panels,” he said. “They come from CSU and other universities, industry, and government to share with us their perspectives on these issues and to discuss some potential solutions.”