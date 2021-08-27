Bimper, Mills learning, sharing through EAB Fellowship

There’s no denying that higher education is at a moment in time that will require leaders to develop new knowledge, new skills and new ways of thinking to move forward successfully. Colorado State University is responding to these challenges by investing in developing the expertise of mid-career administrators.

Since April, Paula Mills, chief of staff and operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences, and Albert Bimper, Jr., associate professor in Ethnic Studies and assistant vice president of Student Athlete Support Services, have been part of the EAB Rising Higher Education Leaders Fellowship program. They are in the second cohort of the program, which includes 50 representatives from 35 colleges and universities.

“It’s such an honor to be part of this impressive group,” Mills said. “It’s exciting to be learning from each other about different approaches to understanding and solving problems we all face in higher education.”

Member benefits

The purpose of the fellowship has three components:

Supporting professional development to help leaders navigate through this defining moment in higher education; Creating a unique community of practice with other fellows; and Incorporating various perspectives and ideas into EAB’s ongoing research.

“Based on our work with university presidents and cabinets, we’ve identified the most important areas for rising leaders to grow their expertise,” David Felsenthal, CEO of EAB, wrote in the letter accepting Bimper and Mills into the program. “We look forward to bringing rising leaders together to help troubleshoot ideas in real time, share experiences, and form connections to support one another even beyond the fellowship’s conclusion.”

CSU is a long-time member of EAB, which provides a customized blend of research, technology and services to 2,100 participating schools from kindergarten to college in three key areas: enrollment management, student success and institutional operations and strategy. The President’s Office has recently expanded the university’s membership to allow all faculty and staff members access to its research and other programs, such as leadership development.

“Through our partnership with EAB, we have access to a range of incredibly valuable resources to help us serve our students and our community better every day,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “Their new fellowship program is one of the most valuable of those resources because it allows us to connect several of our talented developing leaders to EAB’s higher ed expertise and then bring that back to CSU.”

EAB access might be one of the university’s most valuable but overlooked benefits.

“Before starting this fellowship, I had no idea the depth of resources we had available through EAB,” Bimper said. “I look forward to digging into it more, even after the fellowship is over.”