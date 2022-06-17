Bike to Work Day set for June 22

Don’t miss what some call “Fort Collins’ best holiday,” the annual celebration of bicycling, Bike to Work Day, on Wednesday, June 22.

A city-sponsored event, more than 60 breakfast stations will be located across Fort Collins for those commuting by bike.

CSU will host a breakfast station from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on the Oval between Libbie Coy Way and Amy Van Dyken Way, directly north of the Administration Building.

Breakfast will include free Lamar’s donuts, Housing and Dining Services breakfast burritos and sandwiches, Noosa yogurt and milk from Morning Fresh Dairy, Momo Lolo coffee, juice options from Edge Optics, Milo’s tea, and CSU freebies. CSU Surplus, Republic Services and Fort Collins Cycling Club will be set up with other fun giveaways. The Spoke will be available to help with bicycle maintenance.

CSU has set a goal to exceed 850 bicyclists participating this year; help reach the goal and stop by with your bicycle and enjoy breakfast.