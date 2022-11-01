Bicycle lights available to community

Night falls sooner and clocks will roll back on Nov. 6, which means a larger portion of our time outside will be in low-light conditions; are you prepared to be seen?

Bicyclists not being visible while riding in dusk or dark conditions is the second highest factor in fatal bike accidents. As much as a third of all bicycling injuries from motor vehicle collisions are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Simply using bike lights at night is one of the most effective safety precautions a bicyclist can take to prevent accidents with motorists.

“It’s easy for darkness to sneak up on you this time of year,” said Erika Benti, a transportation professional with Parking and Transportation Services. “I hope our CSU students and employees will take advantage of these free lights and be as visible as possible in the dark, using lights and reflectors, and consider their visibility from all angles.”

If you don’t have adequate bike lights, you can pick up free front and rear bike lights at Light up the Night, an annual university and city event focused on bicycling safety.

To pick up a pair of lights while supplies last and learn more about state statutes that require lights and reflectors – as well as how to properly place them on your bike – visit:

Rams Ride Right table at Morgan Library bike racks from 8:30-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, or from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Parking and Transportation Services at the Lake Street Garage, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CSUPD in Green Hall, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fleet Reservation Desk in the fleet office in Facility Services South, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Canyon Park, 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In Colorado, statute requires a minimum of all of the following to legally ride at night: