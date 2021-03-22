Beyond the pandemic: Invisible microbes support CSU student’s sourdough business

When Colorado put stay-at-home orders in place to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 last March, many shut-ins tried their hand at making sourdough bread. Noah Bowman, a Colorado State University undergraduate student, grew his sourdough hobby into a business, The Chubby Cat Bakery.

“In December 2019, I had no idea about sourdough bread,” said Bowman, a Health and Exercise Science major. “Over quarantine, I moved back with my family. I had a lot of people that I could feed, so was just baking a lot – got a lot of practice in. I just kind of fell in love with it and the ball’s been rolling ever since.”

“About July, I was like, ‘Can I sell this? Is that possible?’ I looked into it a little bit, and by the end of the month I had my business registered,” he explained.

Colorado is one of a number of states that allows certain edible products made at home to be sold directly to the public without the use of a commercial kitchen, under the Cottage Foods Act.

The Chubby Cat Bakery sells baked-to-order bread and other sourdough items each week. Customers order online by Thursday and pick up on Saturday. Bowman also delivers in Fort Collins.

Bowman makes about 30-35 loaves each week. He mixes everything by hand (and says his forearms get pretty tired by the end of it) and spends every Friday baking at his parents’ house.

“The oven’s on all day. My mom’s complaining that it’s too hot in the house,” he said.

Next year he’s moving into a place with a second kitchen in the basement, which he’s already calling the “bread lair.”

“I’ve been selling out consistently for the past few months now. To have a good business, you need a lot of repeat customers, and that’s been one of the hallmarks of my business,” said Bowman.­ “I’m really thankful for them.”

To understand why Bowman bakes just once a week, we have to look at the microbes that put the sour in sourdough.