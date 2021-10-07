Over the summer, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 29 into law, which offers in-state college tuition for members of Native American Tribes with historical ties to Colorado.

Colorado State University celebrated the new law, which adds to the foundation laid by the University community a decade ago through the Native American Legacy Award. The CSU tuition reduction offers in-state tuition at the University to qualified students who are citizens of state or federally recognized Tribes or descendants of Tribally enrolled citizens.

“We really welcomed the passage of the bill,” said Ty Smith, director of CSU’s Native American Cultural Center. “It enhances our ability to further support our students, and it really complements the existing support we offer to reduce the financial burden for students.”

Since its inception in 2011, 479 CSU students have benefitted from NALA.

When CSU welcomed its first cohort of 12 students through the Native American Legacy Award in 2011, James Calabaza was among the students.

Calabaza, a member of the Santo Domingo Pueblo in New Mexico, earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and economics at CSU while being active in the Native American Cultural Center.

At NACC, Calabaza fondly recalled participating in the North Star Mentoring Program, which matches incoming first year and transfer students with older students to help them transition to college.

Calabaza explained that he was attracted to CSU in part because of the region’s historical ties to the Cheyenne and Arapaho as well as being part of a community that would allow him to grow and thrive. Today, Calabaza serves as the national program director for Trees, Water & People, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit dedicated to improving lives by helping communities to protect, conserve and manage their natural resources.

“I was really fortunate,” said Calabaza, who graduated in 2016. “One of the biggest challenges is paying for college and not putting that burden on your family. The Native American Legacy Award was very instrumental for me to get my degree.”