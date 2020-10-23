Beware of scams related to COVID-19

There’s no debating that COVID-19 has created a strain on personal incomes, and scammers are taking advantage of that financial stress. By early June of this year, more than $59 million in individual losses had been reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Colorado State University police warn that students, faculty and staff are also being targeted in recent job and financial scams. Recently a scam has spoofed CSUPD’s phone number to try to bilk students and employees out of money through a promise of purchasing Bitcoins. And earlier this fall scammers spoofed university employee emails with messages about job offers.

Scammers will often “spoof” a phone number or email so that it appears the call is from a government agency, a colleague or university employee, or some other reputable person. However, scammers are often individuals who are working overseas.

In addition, scammers are contacting individuals with COVID-19 ploys, such as offering tests, vaccines or other products. More information about COVID-specific scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission website.