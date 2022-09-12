CSU continues to be ranked in the top third of public universities in the U.S.

Colorado State University continues to be ranked among the top third of public universities in the country, according to the 2022-23 “Best Colleges” list released Sept. 12 by U.S. News & World Report.

CSU was ranked the 72nd best public university in the U.S. for 2022-23. It was also ranked No. 25 on the “A+ Schools for B Students” list, the highest recognition in this category by any institution in Colorado.

This and CSU’s ranking among the country’s best value schools highlight the University’s land-grant mission to make quality education more accessible for everyone.

“We’re especially pleased that CSU is recognized as a place that returns great value to our students,” said Interim President Rick Miranda. “We’ve worked hard to keep CSU affordable and accessible, and our students get a strong return on their investment in a CSU degree.”

The latest rankings also show a big jump for the CSU College of Business, which moved up from No. 106 in 2021-22 to No. 86 on the latest list of the best business schools.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are just the latest pieces of national recognition for CSU.

Forbes recently listed CSU as the top educational employer in Colorado, and for the eighth time in eight years, the University was ranked in the upper echelon for sustainability among international doctoral institutions.