BeReal panel discussion aims to show students, faculty and staff behind-the-scenes safety work

Have a question about safety at CSU? As part of National Campus Safety Awareness Month, a panel of staff from across the university will discuss how CSU responds to safety concerns and emergency situations.

The panel discussion — BeReal about CSU Safety – will address audience questions from 10 a.m. – noon, Friday, Sept. 30, in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.

The discussion aims to provide context for students, faculty and staff on how safety issues and university emergencies are addressed through the work of dozens of staff with elements of a university response that may not be seen by the public. This includes providing information about how offices work together when a concern arises to share information, come up with solutions, and keep students, faculty, staff and guests safe.

“Our goal is to provide context and information to the university community about all of the unseen work that goes into addressing emergencies and safety concerns at CSU,” said Marc Barker, assistant vice president for Safety and Risk Services, who will moderate the discussion. “We think community members may be surprised to learn the detailed and collaborative responses that routinely take place when there is an emergency, showcasing the many individuals and units that play important roles in safety.”

Panelists are:

Marc Barker, assistant vice president for Safety and Risk Services

Janelle Patrias, Health Network Mental Health Initiatives manager

Shannon Archibeque-Engle, associate vice president for Inclusive Excellence

Aaron Fodge, Alternative Transportation manager

Jody Donovan, associate vice president for Student Affairs

Jay Callaghan, CSUPD chief of police

Nicole Reed, Housing & Dining assistant safety coordinator

September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month is a month devoted to providing education to students, faculty and staff about daily, extensive safety efforts across the university.

The month, passed by Congress, brings attention to safety resources available at the university, ranging from mental health support to driving tips that reduce bike vs. car accidents.

During National Campus Safety Awareness Month, university safety officials provide training and education to the university community to make campuses safer for everyone.