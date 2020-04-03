Banner system integration proceeds, limited service outage planned April 17-19

The Joint Banner Project team will take the next step toward sharing administrative computer operations between Colorado State University Fort Collins and CSU-Pueblo the weekend of April 17-19. Over that weekend software that will allow the integration of student records from both institutions will be deployed to the database in Fort Collins. This upgrade will require an outage of several systems over those three days, but most campus operations will continue running normally.

According to Joint Banner Project Manager Chris Seng, the systems affected will be:

• RAMweb and select functions in RAMmobile for students,

• ARIESweb for faculty and staff,

• FAMweb for parents and families, and

• the Operational Data Store.

Some functions unavailable during this time will include all features in RAMweb and ARIESweb – grades, courses, notifications, registration, transcript requests, financial aid, and student billing information.

The Canvas online learning platform, Kuali, and Human Resources systems, including TimeClock Plus, will not be affected. The eID system will be running that weekend but will not accept changes or requests for new electronic IDs.

Big step in a big project

Shawn Baker, assistant director of Information Systems, said that this step is just part of a big complex upgrade to the Banner system that has already seen months of planning and testing.

“This step sets the stage to add Pueblo data into our system, which will allow both campuses to operate out of one system,” he said, adding that this will result in much greater efficiency and cost savings for the CSU System as a whole. “It’s been a tremendous effort by teams on both campuses over many months.”

The project brings support for a wide range of functions at CSU-Pueblo, from student information and registration to managing secure online identities for faculty and staff, using the Banner platform. The integrated system will be maintained and managed by the Information Systems department on the Fort Collins campus.

The project timeline calls for CSU-Pueblo students to be able to register for classes in Banner March 2021 for the Fall 2021 semester. For CSU-Pueblo students, Admissions will be live by Aug. 1, 2020, and Financial Aid in October; by the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022, Accounts Receivable will be ready to collect their payments through Banner.

If anyone on the Fort Collins campus experiences any Banner system-related issues after the April 17-19 upgrade, they should contact their designated Information Systems representative.