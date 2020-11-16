Balanced Biotech and CSU enter into licensing agreement for novel COVID-19 antigen test

Balanced Biotech has licensed a novel, rapid COVID-19 antigen test technology developed by three professors and their students at Colorado State University. The licensing agreement was facilitated by the Colorado State University Research Foundation, which houses CSU Ventures – the technology transfer office that manages intellectual property for the CSU System.

This unique test relies on a simple yet robust sensing method similar to what is used in handheld glucometers, providing a sensitive, specific, and quantitative way to detect active COVID-19 infection. The Rapid On-the-Spot COVID Test (ROCT) is initially being designed for use with self-administered nasal swab samples for pain-free, non-invasive sample collection.

This fully self-contained device has all the necessary electronics built into it, eliminating the need for a test reader. As a result, the user needs only to download the device app to their phone; the app is then used to scan the device to interpret the results. The app will indicate a positive or negative result, and also indicate if a retest should be done in cases of an uncertain result.

Revolutionary technology

Early results with this revolutionary technology show that the ROCT is substantially more sensitive at detecting active COVID-19 infection than existing point-of-care tests on the market. It is more portable and provides a simple, non-invasive test for the end-user to perform and obtain accurate results. Pre-clinical and early-stage clinical trials are currently underway to further evaluate the technology for broad distribution.

The ROCT platform will offer a true end-to-end solution for rapid COVID-19 testing that will not only offer results in minutes but also provide real-time reporting of those results at the individual, employer, school, state and national levels. This gives users the ability to contact trace in real time and potentially get ahead of the virus by putting the appropriate actions in place.

This is the second COVID-19 screening technology to be developed by the interdisciplinary group of CSU researchers, which includes Charles Henry, Department of Chemistry, College of Natural Sciences; David Dandy, Department of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering; and Brian Geiss, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. All three professors have extensive innovation experience and have successfully developed and licensed multiple technologies across several disciplines.