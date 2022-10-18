Baca County: Chelsea Alton – Biomedical Sciences

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Chelsea Alton

Major: Biomedical Sciences

Why I chose CSU: Both of my older brothers attended here and I fell in love with Fort Collins. It’s a beautiful area and it’s a big town that has a small-town feeling.

Clubs/organizations in college: College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Services College Council (President); Associated Students of Colorado State University (Associate Senator for CVMBS)

Favorite achievement: Acceptance into medical school

Favorite instructor: Kenneth Ivie, Human Gross Anatomy; I enjoy his passion and excitement for what he teaches. He is always happy to help in any way that he can.

I’d like to thank: My family for their support and believing in me throughout my college experience and (Augusto) Miravalle for the honor of working with and learning from him.

Career goals: I plan to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine. I hope to serve in rural, underserved communities, helping to be part of the solution for the inadequacy of healthcare systems in these regions.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: Music City Hot Chicken; Old Town; Poudre Canyon; Red Feather Lakes

Something people should know about Baca County: I come from a county of hard-working farmers and ranchers that love what they do.

What do you tell people in Baca County about CSU: I tell them how amazing Fort Collins is and how great the community is.