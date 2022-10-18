Baca County: Chelsea Alton – Biomedical Sciences

All64: Every corner of Colorado. CSU connects with every county.
“I hope to serve in rural, underserved communities, helping to be part of the solution for the inadequacy of healthcare systems in these regions.”
During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.
Chelsea Alton
Major: Biomedical Sciences
Why I chose CSU: Both of my older brothers attended here and I fell in love with Fort Collins. It’s a beautiful area and it’s a big town that has a small-town feeling.
Clubs/organizations in college: College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Services College Council (President); Associated Students of Colorado State University (Associate Senator for CVMBS)
Favorite achievement: Acceptance into medical school
Favorite instructor: Kenneth Ivie, Human Gross Anatomy; I enjoy his passion and excitement for what he teaches. He is always happy to help in any way that he can.
I’d like to thank: My family for their support and believing in me throughout my college experience and (Augusto) Miravalle for the honor of working with and learning from him.
Career goals: I plan to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine. I hope to serve in rural, underserved communities, helping to be part of the solution for the inadequacy of healthcare systems in these regions.
Favorite NOCO food or hangout: Music City Hot Chicken; Old Town; Poudre Canyon; Red Feather Lakes
Something people should know about Baca County: I come from a county of hard-working farmers and ranchers that love what they do.
What do you tell people in Baca County about CSU: I tell them how amazing Fort Collins is and how great the community is.