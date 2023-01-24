Q&A: How does the avian flu spread and what’s next for the current outbreak?

The original lineage of this virus was first detected in 1996 in China, and it’s changed over time, much like how the COVID-19 virus has evolved.

The last U.S. outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was in 2014-15, and in that case, it mostly infected commercial poultry but there were only a handful of infections in wild birds, which made it easier to stamp out the outbreak.

What’s different about the most recent outbreak is we’ve detected the virus in thousands of wild birds in the U.S., which makes it much more difficult to control, since these species migrate globally, making them really good at spreading the virus.

Most of the cases in commercial and backyard poultry are the results of wild bird introduction of the virus, making it very difficult for producers to prevent introduction of the virus into their flocks. It’s also a very deadly virus, and agricultural officials are working to depopulate flocks where the virus is detected and dispose of the bodies properly.

Colorado has lost almost its entire egg-laying population during this outbreak, which is why egg prices are as high as they are and there’s a lower supply.

The other thing to note is that because the virus is in wild birds it’s now not possible to fully stamp the virus out of the U.S, so we’re focusing efforts on preventing transmission from wild birds to domestic poultry.