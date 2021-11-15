Author Natasha Bowens Blair talks with President McConnell as part of ‘Tell Me More’ series

Bowens Blair is also a farmer and political activist whose advocacy focuses on food sovereignty and social issues. As a young biracial woman in today’s agricultural movement, she is dedicated to honoring, preserving and amplifying the stories of Black, Native, Asian and Latino farmers and food activists.

The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming explores ways to cultivate new ideas about food justice, land, bringing people together and joining in a conversation about race and identity, both locally and around the world.

Bowens Blair’s book was selected for this year’s Rams Read, a common read program that encourages faculty, staff, students at every level, and the community to read together and discuss what they’ve read in engaging ways. As part of this, Bowens gave a keynote lecture at CSU on Oct. 15.