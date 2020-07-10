Around the Horn free campus shuttle service at Colorado State University, will resume Monday, July 13. The Horn will operate normal summer level service, which leaves the CSU Transit Center approximately every 20 minutes.

The Horn circulates from the CSU South Campus to Moby Arena and back, with stops on Main Campus, 12 hours a day. The first northbound bus leaves the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at 6:55 a.m., the first southbound bus leaves Moby Arena at 6:52 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays; there is no Sunday service.

Due to construction on campus, the southbound Horn will be on detour and will not travel south on Libbie Coy Way. Stop 1584 (Libbie Coy Way and A Street) will not be serviced.

Please check ridetransfort.com for schedule and detour map.