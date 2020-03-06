Around the Horn detours start March 16

Whether you are a regular or occasional rider of the Around the Horn campus shuttle, it would behoove you to become familiar with changes coming soon to the southbound route. Beginning March 16, there will be a major route detour, several closed stops and a couple of new stops coming to the southbound route on the east side of CSU’s main campus.

To accommodate the closure of Amy Van Dyken Way for utility work and construction of a new bike lane and the closure of a section of Libbie Coy Way for construction, the southbound route will temporarily eliminate four stops: two on the west and southwest area of the Oval, one on University Avenue in front of the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences building (formerly Shepardson Hall) and one on Libbie Coy Way and A Street.

The Horn southbound route will now depart from the CSU Transit Center at the Lory Student Center, travel east on Laurel Street to Mason Street, south to University Avenue, south on College Avenue and enter campus again traveling west on Pitkin Street.

Two new Horn stops will be available on the corner of Laurel and Mason streets and the corner of University Avenue and Mason Street, near the MAX station.

Since Around the Horn buses will now regularly cross the railroad tracks on the east side of main campus and drive on Laurel Street and College Avenue, buses may be periodically delayed by traffic and trains. Please plan extra time to get to your destination while using the Horn.

For updated information on the Around the Horn routes, construction updates, parking lot and road closures and detours on all CSU campuses, please visit the Construction and Parking News page.