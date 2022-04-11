CSU community to plant 12 trees in celebration of Arbor Day

Colorado State University students, employees and members of the Fort Collins community will come together once again for the annual Tree Campus Arbor Day Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

This event is in conjunction with CSU’s Earth Month, and will involve planting 12 trees of multiple species on the University’s South Campus.

“It’s a fun time to celebrate the benefits of trees, and the best way to do that is to actually plant some trees ourselves,” said Greg Zausen, a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service.

Last year’s event was largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now back in person. Speakers will discuss the benefits of tree diversity and offer a brief tutorial on how to properly plant trees before the public gets the opportunity to get their hands dirty and try it themselves.