Arapahoe County: Kailani Moore – Business Administration

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Kailani Moore

Educational status: Business, concentrations in Supply Chain Management and Marketing (Fall 2022 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: My sister is one year older than me and after seeing the amazing freshman year she was having at CSU I knew I had to apply and try to follow in her footsteps up to Fort Collins. Everybody was so welcoming when I would go and visit her, and I loved how beautiful the campus was, especially with Horsetooth Reservoir in the backyard.

Clubs/organizations in college: The community and the way students truly believe in “Rams take care of Rams.” Whether it is through athletics, academics, clubs, Greek life or more, it is so easy to find your calling and community at CSU through the many opportunities offered on and off campus.

Scholarships/awards in college: President of Supply Chain Club, mentor in the COB Peer-to-Peer Mentoring Program, member of Key Communities, WISE (Women Impacting Supply Chain Excellence) Connections Advisory Board member, COB Sonny Lubick Leadership Seminar

Favorite achievement: Being accepted into the Adidas Summer Internship Program at their North American HQ in Portland, OR. I was selected out of over 8,000 applicants and was able to work on a supply chain team in their organization for three months during the summer of 2022.

Career goals: I am extremely passionate about supply chain, and in my future career I hope to focus on sustainability within supply chains across the globe to promote focus on the triple bottom line of people, profit, and planet, in business.

Favorite instructor: Supply Chain Practicum course (MGT486b) with Professor Bill Shuster. This was my favorite class because this course allows students essentially an internship opportunity for an entire semester while at CSU. I worked with three other students on a project for Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Part of Accenture, where we were completing actual work that this organization needed done in regard to supply chain, and I loved how us as students were given so much responsibility to get this project done.

What do you tell people from Arapahoe County about CSU: What makes CSU so special is the people and the vibes and energy that they bring. Everybody is so kind and welcoming in Fort Collins, and I feel that most people have an appreciation for nature. It is a very special place that feels like a completely different environment than the rest of Colorado.

Something people should know about Arapahoe County: Arapahoe County is a suburb of Denver, so although it is not a big city or a mountain town, there is still a lot to do, with a lot of pretty views, and a lot of opportunities for fun and success.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: I love seeing the entire university and Fort Collins community coming together every year to collect canned goods for those struggling with food insecurity. It is also a plus that the College of Business has collected the most cans for the past few years!

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Jim’s Wings, Fiona’s Delicatessen, Krazy Karls; Horsetooth, The RamSkeller, Old Town

Quirky fact about you: I am obsessed with the show Shark Tank, and it influenced a lot of my passion for business!

I’d like to thank: My family and friends at CSU who were there for me throughout all the hardships and celebrations. I would also like to thank the Management Department, and specifically all the Supply Chain Professors I had throughout my 3.5 years at CSU for all the support and for believing in me when I did not believe in myself.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: My freshman year at CSU was Fall 2019 – Spring 2020, and it was cut short due to the pandemic. Having to move out of the dorms and not getting to say goodbye to all the friends I made after Spring Break was really hard, and the uncertainty of when we would return took a toll on me mentally. Much of my college experience was virtual, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to attend college at all, and that I was able to overcome the pandemic and graduated 3.5 short years later.