Apply now for Sustainability Curriculum Innovation grants

Faculty and instructors applying for the grants should focus on how they will develop or enhance existing or new coursework that offers creative approaches to interdisciplinary sustainability content. The coursework should elevate the quality and quantity of complex sustainability concepts for students.

The grants will also facilitate initial development of a sustainability curriculum toolkit, which will provide a mechanism to share expertise and tools across colleges and courses.

Proposals are invited from all colleges and disciplines at CSU, with a deadline to apply by Oct. 15.

Awards will be in the amount of $1,000 – $5,000, to be spent in spring 2021.

Download the RFP for more information on eligibility, requirements and more.

Questions? Contact Aleta Weller, senior research and engagement officer at SoGES.