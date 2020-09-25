Apply now for Sustainability Curriculum Innovation grants

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is accepting proposals from faculty for 2021 Sustainability Curriculum Innovation grants. The grants were created in partnership with the President’s Sustainability Commission at Colorado State University.
People will affect and be affected by sustainability’s global grand challenges, no matter their vocation. CSU leaders hope that all graduating students understand and appreciate the complex and interconnected sustainability concepts that define our global future. The Sustainability Curriculum Innovation grants are focused on expanding and improving student exposure to interdisciplinary sustainability content in the CSU curriculum.
How, when to apply
Applications are due by Oct. 15: col.st/sH3iB
Download the RFP for more information: col.st/BwfIC
Funds to develop, enhance coursework
Faculty and instructors applying for the grants should focus on how they will develop or enhance existing or new coursework that offers creative approaches to interdisciplinary sustainability content. The coursework should elevate the quality and quantity of complex sustainability concepts for students.
The grants will also facilitate initial development of a sustainability curriculum toolkit, which will provide a mechanism to share expertise and tools across colleges and courses.
Proposals are invited from all colleges and disciplines at CSU, with a deadline to apply by Oct. 15.
Awards will be in the amount of $1,000 – $5,000, to be spent in spring 2021.
Download the RFP for more information on eligibility, requirements and more.
Questions? Contact Aleta Weller, senior research and engagement officer at SoGES.