Applications open for Sustainability Leadership Fellows program

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) seeks applications from Colorado State University advanced doctoral degree students and early career postdoctoral researchers to be a Sustainability Leadership Fellow.

The SoGES Sustainability Leadership Fellows program prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training.

Over the course of one year, fellows receive training to effectively communicate science to the media and public, professional development skills and techniques, and strategies to build successful careers that incorporate meaningful science communication, engagement and interdisciplinarity.

Application deadline March 15, 2021

For more information and to apply, visit: sustainability.colostate.edu/slf-application

Questions? Contact Aleta Weller, SoGES senior research and engagement officer at aleta.weller@colostate.edu