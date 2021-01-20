Applications open for paid Extension Internship Program

Undergraduate and graduate students interested in expanding their research and engagement knowledge can now apply for a hands-on, paid summer internship through Colorado State University’s Extension Internship Program.

Internship locations vary across the state and combine research, program delivery, and dissemination efforts with hands-on learning at the local and county level.

Students can apply at intern.colostate.edu. Applications are due Feb. 5 for the Summer 2021 program.

Interns are awarded $4,000 for a 10-week internship at 35 hours per week, with housing and travel assistance available for some opportunities. Each project culminates in a final Extension program and poster presentation on campus at the Extension Forum held in the fall.

“This program is an opportunity for students to get work experience, an essential aspect of starting a career as a young graduate,” said Wilma Trujillo, Peaks and Plains Area Extension agent and Extension Internship Program mentor. “An internship at CSU Extension is a stepping-stone to opportunities within the organization, including a full-time job in the near future.”

Trujillo served as a mentor for a participant in the Extension Internship Program last summer. Trujillo’s intern worked directly with Extension agronomists during the growing season from mid-May to mid-August. The student learned about the day-to-day activities of on-farm research projects and participated in all aspects of research, designing, planting, plot maintenance, soil and tissue sampling, data collection, harvest, and data analysis.

Building excitement for Extension