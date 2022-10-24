Applications being accepted for funding new alternative transportation projects

The Alternative Transportation Fee Advisory Board at Colorado State University is now accepting construction and programmatic proposals for alternative transportation improvements on campus, including educational programs and infrastructure projects.

The board reports to the Associated Students of Colorado State University Student Fee Review Board and recommends how student transportation fee dollars are spent on campus.

Qualifying projects must benefit students. Projects also will be evaluated for criteria that include enhancing transportation safety; meeting project design benchmarks such as an extended lifecycle and construction and maintenance costs; and environmental benefits. A full list of project criteria is available on the board’s website, along with the application process and proposal form. Requests for matching funds for grants also will be eligible for funding.

Construction proposals are due Dec. 18, and programmatic proposals are due Jan. 20. Project proposal submission forms can be found on the board’s website.

About ATFAB

Established in 2015, ATFAB has focused on a variety of transit and capital improvements, including new bike trails, bus routes and support for transportation programs to ensure safe and reliable transportation for students at Colorado State University.

“Our goal is to make sure student funds are awarded equitably to provide a better experience for students today and in the future,” said Aaron Fodge, ATFAB advisor and alternative transportation manager at Parking and Transportation Services. “I find it rewarding in seeing students taking a leadership role, and advocating for where they want to invest in their campus.”

ATFAB’s work includes overseeing a contract with Transfort, funding The Spoke, SkiSU and electric bicycles used by the CSU Police Department.

Recent projects

Most recently, the board supported construction of a new bike trail through the Monfort Quad and protected bike lanes throughout campus, with physical barriers between cars and bikers, such as the Amy Van Dyken Way Contraflow Bike Lane.

“We’ve been able to achieve some trail projects that support our bike-friendly university,” Fodge said, referring to CSU’s Bike Friendly University Platinum designation by the League of American Bicyclists.

For this year’s applications, the board hopes to see a diverse array of ideas for infrastructure projects or programs.

Fair, equitable process

“Students control how this money is spent, and how those fee dollars are invested back into campus to benefit students,” Fodge said. “We want to make sure we have a fair and equitable process with as many good ideas as possible.”

Project proposals for ATFAB are available on the board’s website https://atfab.colostate.edu/. Examples of projects that will be considered include bike and pedestrian infrastructure, covered or secure bike parking, enhanced transit service and transportation-sharing projects.