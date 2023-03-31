APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month in April features host of events

Colorado State University has a host of events slated for APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month in April, with a theme revolving around movement and music that celebrates Asian Pacific Islanders and Desi Americans and Southwest Asians and North Africans.

The monthlong fete, organized by the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center and RamEvents, includes programming that focuses on the power of literal body movements such as dance and yoga as well as the deeper societal and cultural movements currently happening around the globe.

As part of this theme, the month features a keynote from one of the preeminent voices of resistance against the Iranian regime. Iranian-American journalist, author and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad is scheduled to speak on Monday, April 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the talk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Aliinejad’s lecture is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for entry at csutix.com. The talk also be available online at col.st/F8NQA.

One of 12 women featured in Time’s 2023 Women of the Year list, Alinejad was recognized for her significant global impact in activism and as a leader using her voice to fight for equality worldwide. Many women honored on the list face immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.

Cultural experiences

With more than 20 collaborators, APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month includes a wide selection of arts and cultural experiences.

On April 17, for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, author and educator Zabie Yamasaki will host a keynote on transcending sexual trauma through yoga. Yamasaki, author of Trauma Informed Yoga for Survivors, helps assault survivors heal through the practice of movement.

Rachel Wada, assistant director of the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, said the month recognizes diverse cultural groups.

Traditionally celebrated in May, Wada explained that APIDA Heritage Month is held in April at CSU because of the academic calendar. She added that the president of the United States officially recognized April as Arab Heritage Month in 2022, so this year APACC is adapting that recognition to be more inclusive by celebrating Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) Heritage Month alongside Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month. She encouraged the CSU and Fort Collins communities to attend the events.

“We’re really thrilled to have a month dedicated to movement, joy and education,” Wada said. “We are celebrating a diverse set of cultures with many experiences, and we’re excited to be doing joyful things that bring the community together.”

APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month calendar

For the latest information, visit apacc.colostate.edu/apida-swana-heritage-month.