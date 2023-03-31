APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month in April features host of events

Colorado State University has a host of events slated for APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month in April, with a theme revolving around movement and music that celebrates Asian Pacific Islanders and Desi Americans and Southwest Asians and North Africans.
The monthlong fete, organized by the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center and RamEvents, includes programming that focuses on the power of literal body movements such as dance and yoga as well as the deeper societal and cultural movements currently happening around the globe.
As part of this theme, the month features a keynote from one of the preeminent voices of resistance against the Iranian regime. Iranian-American journalist, author and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad is scheduled to speak on Monday, April 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the talk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Aliinejad’s lecture is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for entry at csutix.com. The talk also be available online at col.st/F8NQA.
One of 12 women featured in Time’s 2023 Women of the Year list, Alinejad was recognized for her significant global impact in activism and as a leader using her voice to fight for equality worldwide. Many women honored on the list face immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.
Cultural experiences
With more than 20 collaborators, APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month includes a wide selection of arts and cultural experiences.
On April 17, for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, author and educator Zabie Yamasaki will host a keynote on transcending sexual trauma through yoga. Yamasaki, author of Trauma Informed Yoga for Survivors, helps assault survivors heal through the practice of movement.
Rachel Wada, assistant director of the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, said the month recognizes diverse cultural groups.
Traditionally celebrated in May, Wada explained that APIDA Heritage Month is held in April at CSU because of the academic calendar. She added that the president of the United States officially recognized April as Arab Heritage Month in 2022, so this year APACC is adapting that recognition to be more inclusive by celebrating Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) Heritage Month alongside Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month. She encouraged the CSU and Fort Collins communities to attend the events.
“We’re really thrilled to have a month dedicated to movement, joy and education,” Wada said. “We are celebrating a diverse set of cultures with many experiences, and we’re excited to be doing joyful things that bring the community together.”
APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month calendar
For the latest information, visit apacc.colostate.edu/apida-swana-heritage-month.
April 3
“Dear Corky” Short Film Screening with Director Curtis Chin
Noon to 1 p.m. | LSC 300 | Bring your own lunch
Keynote Speaker: Masih Alinejad
5:30 p.m. | LSC Grand Ballroom
April 4
City of Fort Collins SWANA Heritage Month Proclamation
5 p.m. | Fort Collins City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave.
Movement Series: Tinikling
6 p.m. | LSC Theatre
April 5
Chai Some Poetry
5 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
April 6
Weston Estate Concert
6 p.m. | LSC Theatre
April 10
T-shirt Printing, featuring Art from Graphic Designer Seojung Lee
4-6 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
April 12
Chai to Understand the Songkran Festival
5 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
Movement Series: K-Pop
6 p.m. | LSC Theatre
April 13
Water Festival Crafts
5 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
April 16
T-shirt Printing Featuring Art from Graphic Designer Seojung Lee
2-4 p.m. | Funktional – 1228 W. Elizabeth St.
April 17
Transcending Sexual Trauma through Yoga Keynote & Practice:
Zabie Yamasaki
2 p.m. | CSU Student Recreation Center Studio 1
April 18
Transracial Adoptee Experiences Panel
4-5 p.m. | LSC 322
City of Fort Collins APIDA Heritage Month Proclamation
5 p.m. | Fort Collins City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave.
April 19
Chai to Understand Instruments
5 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
Eid Henna Night
8 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333 & B/AACC, LSC 335
April 26
Chai to Understand Hula featuring Janna Yoshimoto & NoCo Hula
5 p.m. | APACC, LSC 333
April 27
SWANA Cuisines at The Foundry
5-8 p.m. | The Foundry
April 28
SWANA Cuisines at the Foundry
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The Foundry
Spring Roll
10 p.m. to midnight | Rollerland Skate Center, 324 S. Link Lane
Adriana McClintock and Emily Kilburg contributed to this story.