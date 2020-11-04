Annual research town hall meeting to discuss record-breaking year, strategic planning

The Office of the Vice President for Research will be hosting the seventh annual OVPR Town Hall meeting for Colorado State University on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. on Microsoft Teams. The town hall is open to any member of the CSU community, including students, faculty and staff, and no preregistration is required.

This meeting will be an opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback, and learn more about OVPR initiatives and activities. Topics will include record-breaking fiscal year highlights, COVID-19 research continuity, strategic planning and more.

Attendees can ask questions in person or submit questions in advance to vpr_researchcontinuity@mail.colostate.edu.