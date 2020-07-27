Annual campus parking permits available Aug. 1

Colorado State University Parking and Transportation Services resumed parking enforcement on July 1, which requires a valid CSU parking permit or hourly parking on Main and South campuses. Annual permits purchased for the 2019-20 academic year are valid until Aug. 14, 2020. Summer permits are available for sale online or over the phone at (970) 491-7041.

Permit sales for the upcoming academic year, effective Aug. 15, 2020, will be available for purchase on Aug. 1, 2020. If you have questions or need to contact Parking and Transportation Services, please email parking@colostate.edu.

For information and updates regarding COVID-19’s impact on parking and other transportation modes at CSU, please visit the FAQ page.