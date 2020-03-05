Amy Van Dyken Way, portion of University Avenue and Parking Lots 350 and 349 closed starting March 16

Starting March 16, there will be several road and parking closures impacting Colorado State University’s campus.

Amy Van Dyken Way will be closed to vehicular traffic. The sidewalk on the west side of Amy Van Dyken will be closed, but the sidewalk on the east side will remain open. There is pedestrian access from the east side sidewalk to the west side across Amy Van Dyken to the sidewalk between Forestry and Wagar Buildings.

Additionally, University Avenue, between Amy Van Dyken and Libbie Coy Way, will be closed. The sidewalk on University Avenue’s north side will be closed, but the sidewalk on University Avenue’s south side will remain open. Libbie Coy Way south of University remains closed.

Parking closures

Parking Lot 350 will be closed. ADA spaces in Parking Lot 349 will remain open and accessible off Libbie Coy Way.

The Around the Horn stops and routes will be affected. See the bus detour map for more information. Transfort will soon have this information and detour routes on its website at ridetransfort.com. These closures are to replace a water line and perform street repairs.

For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.