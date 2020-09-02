Amy Parsons to become CEO of Mozzafiato LLC

“Sixteen years ago, we persuaded Amy to leave the private sector and come to work for CSU – and in the intervening years, she has managed huge, complex projects and budgets that positioned our entire CSU System to better serve Colorado, while she’s also run the day-to-day operations of our office and staff,” CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said. “She’s enormously talented, she’s ready to be a CEO – and an opportunity came along that’s a great match with her skills and experience. While this is a huge loss for CSU, we’re truly proud to have helped prepare her for the next phase of her career and wish her nothing but success on her new venture.”

On Oct. 1, Parsons will take the helm at Mozzafiato LLC, an American company that represents a collection of selected Italian heritage beauty brands in the U.S.

“So many of our System’s successes – including the culture and character of our office – are a tribute to Amy’s leadership and skill for nurturing the talent in others,” Frank said. “I personally have relied on her knowledge, humor, and incredible work ethic, as has the Board of Governors. The partnerships she’s forged with people and organizations across Denver are unparalleled, and all of this work leaves our System well-positioned to continue building on the foundation she’s established. I’m grateful she’s been a part of our team and for all she’s given to CSU for so many years.”

As executive vice chancellor, Parsons has overseen strategy and initiatives across the three CSU System institutions (CSU Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global) and across Colorado. In 2017, Denver Business Journal named her one of its 12 Outstanding Women in Business, honoring her innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishment, and community leadership. She has been active in the Denver community including service on boards such as Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Big Green, and the National Western Center Authority Board, and as a volunteer with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities and wonderful people I’ve worked with over the years as part of the CSU System,” Parsons said. “And as a proud CSU alumna, I’ll always be an ambassador for our campuses no matter where my work life takes me.