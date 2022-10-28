CSU welcomes U.S. ambassador to campus

The Colorado State University Office of International Programs welcomed a U.S. ambassador to campus last week for its first in-person speaking event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Pamela White, a former U.S. ambassador to both Haiti and The Gambia, visited CSU on Oct. 25. She met with several classes and gave an open forum community presentation called “Democracy in Crisis.”

White graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Maine before spending two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Cameroon. She went on to earn two master’s degrees in international training and natural resource strategy throughout her decades-long career in public service, where her humanitarian impact has been felt around the world.