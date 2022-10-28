CSU welcomes U.S. ambassador to campus

Ambassador Pamela White with Ph.D students Julia Choolwe Munsaka, Iren Marinova and Gabriella Gricius, along with undergraduate student Anya Kaplan-Hartnett.
The Colorado State University Office of International Programs welcomed a U.S. ambassador to campus last week for its first in-person speaking event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Pamela White, a former U.S. ambassador to both Haiti and The Gambia, visited CSU on Oct. 25. She met with several classes and gave an open forum community presentation called “Democracy in Crisis.”
White graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Maine before spending two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Cameroon. She went on to earn two master’s degrees in international training and natural resource strategy throughout her decades-long career in public service, where her humanitarian impact has been felt around the world.
Left to Right: Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax, Ambassador Pamela White and Assistant Director for Global Co-Curricular Initiatives Shauna DeLuca.
While serving as the deputy and mission director in Mali for the U.S. Agency for International Development, White is credited with tripling the number of girls in primary school and doubling the percentage of children who received vaccinations.
She also furthered the number of elected female leaders by 200%.
The Office of International Programs will continue to welcome global leaders like White to campus in the coming months, most notably during the fourth Annual International Symposium from Feb. 27 to March 1 2023: https://international.colostate.edu/symposium/.