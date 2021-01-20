All-campus town hall outlines what to expect for Spring 2021

CSU President Joyce McConnell repeatedly acknowledged the legions of administrators, faculty and staff – from the Pandemic Preparedness Team to the Research Continuity and Recovery Team – for their round-the-clock efforts since the pandemic began. From adapting to online teaching to managing COVID-19 screening and ramping up surveillance testing, the efforts have been coordinated and collaborative between units.

McConnell also thanked the students for their near-universal compliance with public health, quarantining and social distancing guidelines last semester. Students’ commitment was critical to keeping CSU open, with no known transmission of the virus in classroom settings.

“We have a lot to be proud of,” McConnell said.

Here are highlights from the town hall, and links to more information on each topic covered.