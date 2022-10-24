AISES Pow Wow headlines Native American Heritage Month at CSU

The annual AISES Pow Wow is set for Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom.
For the first time since 2019, the annual AISES Pow Wow will punctuate Native American Heritage Month at Colorado State University.
The monthlong November celebration, organized by CSU’s Native American Cultural Center, also will feature a host of events, including a talk from actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, best known for his role as Bear Smallhill on the Hulu series Reservation Dogs.
Having been postponed the previous two years due to COVID-19, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow will feature dancers, drum groups, food, vendors and social events.
Co-sponsored by the Native American Cultural Center, Associated Students of CSU and RamEvents, the AISES Pow Wow starts on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. The CSU community can get a preview of the pow wow on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSC Plaza.
NACC Student Success Coordinator Rasa Humeyumptewa, who is helping lead efforts for this year’s Native American Heritage Month, said people are excited for the return of the pow wow.
“I’m thrilled to be able to help bring back the pow wow after having not seen it since 2019,” said Humeyumptewa, a recent CSU graduate who joined NACC in July. “I know that a lot of our community members as well as students are excited for it, and it’s great to be able to provide this event to the community again.”
This year’s Native American Heritage Month starts early on Oct. 27 with Lakota/Mohawk artist Isaiah Tasunke Wamniomni Luta (Red Whirlwind Horse) Stewart, who is taking part in the Duhesa Artist Series at the Lory Student Center. Stewart is known for taking traditional Lakota culture and giving it context in a technological world. The talk will be in Duhesa Gallery from 4-6 p.m.
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai keynote
Woon-A-Tai will speak as part of the Native American Heritage Month Keynote, following a screening of Reservation Dogs in the LSC Theater on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
Reservation Dogs is an Indigenous American comedy drama that features all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team.
Set and filmed in rural Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a coming-of-age story that follows teenagers living on tribal land.
Native American Heritage Month calendar
Native American Heritage Month will feature a host of events throughout November. For the latest information, visit nacc.colostate.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Duhesa Artist Series: Isaiah Stewart
LSC Duhesa Gallery, 4-6 p.m.
Through paintings, drawings and bead work, Isaiah Tasunke Wamniomni Luta (Red Whirlwind Horse) Stewart is a Lakota/Mohawk artist known for taking traditional Lakota culture and giving it context in a technological world. Co-sponsored with Campus Activities and the Lory Student Center Arts Program.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Indigenous Kitchen
The Foundry
The Indigenous Kitchen features foods indigenous to North America served during lunch and dinner at the Foundry.
Friday, Nov. 4
NAHM Pow Wow Kick-Off
Lory Student Center Plaza, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To celebrate Native American Heritage Month and the 38th Annual AISES Pow Wow, drum groups and dancers will preview performances shown during Saturday’s event. Frybread will be sold on the LSC Plaza in conjunction with the event.
Saturday, Nov. 5
CSU AISES Pow Wow
LSC Grand Ballroom
- Pow Wow: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Grand Entry 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Pow-Wow Feed 5 p.m. (free)
In an effort to increase awareness of Native cultures at CSU, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Native American Cultural Center, Associated Students of CSU and RamEvents will sponsor the CSU Pow Wow. Community members and students are welcome to attend this free event.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Scott Artist Series: Nicholas Galanin – Art Lecture and Reception
Lory Student Center Ballroom 350D
- Mural Unveiling at the Visual Arts Building: Noon
- Artist Talk in the Lory Student Center Ballroom 350D: 5 p.m.
Nicholas Galanin’s work is rooted within his perspective as an Indigenous man, which expands and refocuses the intersections of culture, centering Indigeneity through form, image and sound. Rejecting binaries and categorization, Galanin works to envision, build and support Indigenous sovereignty. Co-sponsored with Campus Activities and the Lory Student Center Arts Program.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Native American Heritage Month Keynote
Lory Student Center Theater, 6 p.m.
Join the NACC as it welcomes actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for a screening of the show Reservation Dogs, followed by a fireside chat and Q&A. No reservations or tickets are required ahead of time. Co-sponsored with Ram Events.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Trees, Water, People Film Showing: Homelands
The Lyric, 6 p.m.
A story of Indigenous resilience and land stewardship, Homelands follows a crew of Lakota tree planters in South Dakota fighting to preserve their land and cultural traditions for future generations amidst centuries of colonization and the ongoing climate crisis. The event also will include free food provided by DGT in the lobby before the screening. Co-sponsored with ACT Human Rights Film Festival.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Native American Heritage Month Film Showing: Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust
The Lyric, 6 p.m.
At the foot of the majestic snow-capped Sierras, Manzanar, the World War II concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payahuunadü: the now-parched “land of flowing water.” Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles. Co-sponsored with ACT Human Rights Film Festival and CSU Asian Pacific American Cultural Center.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Harvest Dinner
Roe Bubar and Ron Hall, owners of Arikara Farm, worked the farm this year to engage students, family and the community to support the farm as they grew traditional food and heritage turkey to bring about the Harvest for our Community Dinner. Arikara Farm and NACC are pleased to support this Indigenous Community Dinner. Contact rasa.humeyumptewa@colostate.edu for more information.