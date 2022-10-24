AISES Pow Wow headlines Native American Heritage Month at CSU

For the first time since 2019, the annual AISES Pow Wow will punctuate Native American Heritage Month at Colorado State University.

The monthlong November celebration, organized by CSU’s Native American Cultural Center, also will feature a host of events, including a talk from actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, best known for his role as Bear Smallhill on the Hulu series Reservation Dogs.

Having been postponed the previous two years due to COVID-19, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow will feature dancers, drum groups, food, vendors and social events.

Co-sponsored by the Native American Cultural Center, Associated Students of CSU and RamEvents, the AISES Pow Wow starts on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. The CSU community can get a preview of the pow wow on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSC Plaza.

NACC Student Success Coordinator Rasa Humeyumptewa, who is helping lead efforts for this year’s Native American Heritage Month, said people are excited for the return of the pow wow.

“I’m thrilled to be able to help bring back the pow wow after having not seen it since 2019,” said Humeyumptewa, a recent CSU graduate who joined NACC in July. “I know that a lot of our community members as well as students are excited for it, and it’s great to be able to provide this event to the community again.”

This year’s Native American Heritage Month starts early on Oct. 27 with Lakota/Mohawk artist Isaiah Tasunke Wamniomni Luta (Red Whirlwind Horse) Stewart, who is taking part in the Duhesa Artist Series at the Lory Student Center. Stewart is known for taking traditional Lakota culture and giving it context in a technological world. The talk will be in Duhesa Gallery from 4-6 p.m.