After more than two decades, Leslie Taylor leaves a lasting legacy

Helping CSU student-athletes navigate the flood recovery was just the beginning of Taylor’s impact. During her 24 years on campus, she worked as an academic counselor in athletics, in the Office of Admissions, in web communications, and as assistant vice president for enrollment communications. She also is a member of the President’s Native American Advisory Council and a strong supporter of the Native American Cultural Center in the Division of Student Affairs.

Taylor has served as Vice President for Enrollment and Access since 2017, starting as interim. At the end of 2021, she will say goodbye to that role and her work on campus. But because of the connections she’s built and the friendships she’s made, she always will remain a valued member of the CSU community.

“Where else do you walk around where you work and see literal world-changing agents next to students finding their way?” Taylor asked as she sat in her Johnson Hall office overlooking CSU’s historic Oval.

After arriving with the 1997 flood, Taylor is ending her work at CSU amid the global COVID pandemic.

“My career here has been bookended by two of the most significant challenges in our campus history,” Taylor said. “These have been big challenges, but CSU came out stronger after the 1997 flood, and I believe we will be stronger after this pandemic.”