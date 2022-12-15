Ram fans share 12 pieces of wisdom for the CSU class of 2022

This fall, more than 2,300 students are set to graduate from Colorado State University. They’ll join the more than 250,000 CSU alumni living around the globe, entering the workforce at a time when the world needs Ram optimism and ingenuity more than ever before.
But even the most well-prepared graduate could benefit from some good advice. That’s why the CSU Social team took to Facebook and LinkedIn to ask past Ram grads what they want to tell the younger generation ahead of this next chapter of their lives.
See some of their advice below, and share your own thoughts on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Change is good
“Life won’t always turn out how you think it will. Be open to what comes along the way – you can do really hard things! And, remember to have fun.”
“Don’t be afraid to try something new and reevaluate, adapt and try again as much as needed. Sometimes we might have a hiccup (or a few) in our adventure, but that’s part of the journey.”
“It’s ok to be different from who you were 20 years ago. Life is truly a journey.”
Be open to all sorts of experiences
“Be committed to being a life-long learner. Be open-minded and logical, and do not allow your emotions to control you. Always keep your options open and do not be afraid to be assertive and set boundaries. Even if your intentions are good, you can still cause people pain and hurt them.”
“Congratulations! You’ve accomplished a lot. But don’t stop learning. You now have the tools to solve problems and the know-how to learn more. Real-life problems are often complex, but you are well equipped for success.”
We’re just going to leave this here …
“You cannot fathom how many boring and pointless meetings are in front of you. Bring snacks.”
Choose kindness, and don’t compare yourself to others
“Be kind, practice patience, set boundaries for yourself when needed, give yourself grace, give others grace and remember that there is no right path. If you’re doing your best and are happy, that’s all that matters. You are important, you are loved and you are worthy of all the good things you’re striving for.”
“Don’t compare yourself to others. We all progress at different times and paces. It’s OK if you aren’t where you want to be right now. Enjoy the process of growth, don’t lose yourself by only focusing on accomplishments and goals.”
Once a Ram, always a Ram
“Networking is lifelong, and don’t forget to connect to the alumni association.”
“Stay connected to your Ram friends. They’ll be more important than you realize in adulthood.”
Take action
“It’s not a difficult world out there. There are always challenges to take on and woes to overcome. As you start out, you’re thinking that you want to make an impact. That you want to be recognized and be noticed for your skills and abilities. There’s a simple thing that will get you to that point and I’ll say it in two words: DO SOMETHING!That’s all there is to it. Don’t just go along for the ride: DO SOMETHING! Don’t simply complete things that you’re told to do: BUILD SOMETHING! Don’t be a follower, make the world yours: CREATE SOMETHING! Make people notice you, have a record of DOING SOMETHING!”
And finally … some advice that applies to everyone, at all stages of their life
“Always cheer for the CSU Rams and NEVER cheer for the Wyoming Cowboys! Oh, and never give up.”