Ram fans share 12 pieces of wisdom for the CSU class of 2022

This fall, more than 2,300 students are set to graduate from Colorado State University. They’ll join the more than 250,000 CSU alumni living around the globe, entering the workforce at a time when the world needs Ram optimism and ingenuity more than ever before.

But even the most well-prepared graduate could benefit from some good advice. That’s why the CSU Social team took to Facebook and LinkedIn to ask past Ram grads what they want to tell the younger generation ahead of this next chapter of their lives.

