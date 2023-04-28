Administrative Professional Council announces winners at annual awards celebration

Colorado State University’s Administrative Professional Council recently celebrated the accomplishments of AP employees who have demonstrated outstanding individual performance in the past year.

The AP Council announced the recipients and nominees of its annual AP Star Award and Distinguished AP Award during a luncheon on April 27 at the Lory Student Center. The luncheon included remarks from CSU President Amy Parsons, with Jessica Dyrdahl, assistant director for student government, and Duan Ruff, director of the Black/African American Cultural Center, serving as emcees for the event.