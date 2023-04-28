Administrative Professional Council announces winners at annual awards celebration

Colorado State University’s Administrative Professional Council recently celebrated the accomplishments of AP employees who have demonstrated outstanding individual performance in the past year.
The AP Council announced the recipients and nominees of its annual AP Star Award and Distinguished AP Award during a luncheon on April 27 at the Lory Student Center. The luncheon included remarks from CSU President Amy Parsons, with Jessica Dyrdahl, assistant director for student government, and Duan Ruff, director of the Black/African American Cultural Center, serving as emcees for the event.
Distinguished AP Award
The Distinguished Administrative Professional Award recognizes administrative professionals with continuing meritorious and outstanding achievements in the areas of operational efficiency, leadership and mentoring, innovation, and the Principles of Community at CSU. A maximum of five award recipients are selected each year. These individuals each receive a commemorative plaque and an award of $1,000.
Distinguished AP Award recipients
Katheryn Chen
Research Associate III
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Nominator: “Kat is open-minded and seamlessly engages with the public, CSU students, lab-mates, scientists and USDA leadership. She is professional and intellectual — and always contributes beyond expectations for team activities. “
Christine Haase
Executive Assistant
Dean’s Office, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Nominator: “I have known few people that are more patient, fair and sensitive to the complexities of the interpersonal relationships that can enhance or hinder the professional workplace. She seeks not just resolution of issues but mutual understanding and mutual respect.”
Lindsay Mason
Director
Off-Campus Life
Nominator: “Lindsay shows up in a manner that warrants your attention. Consistently demonstrating herself to be a considerate, kind and inspiring leader.”
Brian Newell
Research Scientist/Scholar II
Analytical Resources Core
Nominator: “Brian always strives to provide an environment where students can feel free to be themselves and learn at an elevated level how the instrumentation and expertise of our core facility and members can assist their research projects. He tells me it is the highlight of his day when he can see the ‘light bulb’ go on when a student understands the analytical technique and how it can be applied to their research.”
Terry DeZeeuw
Senior Associate Athletic Director
Health and Performance
Nominator: “Terry is an individual who continually aspires to be a partner with student-athletes as they pursue their academic and athletic goals. Terry is a great listener and always makes time for staff or student-athletes seeking guidance or support.”
Distinguished AP Award nominees
Rachel Auerbach
Coordinator for Victim Advocacy and Education
Women & Gender Advocacy Center
Ludy Avalos
Executive Assistant
Vice Provost for Graduate Affairs
Jacqueline Chaparro
Research Scientist
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Abhimanyu Chawla
Systems Administrator
Department of Computer Science
Stacey Clark
Learning Assistant Program Coordinator
The Institute for Teaching and Learning
Laurel Donahue
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Kayla Dwyer
Academic Success Coordinator
Department of Animal Sciences
Kat Ernst
COB Academic Programs
Chuck Harp
Research Associate II
C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity – Agricultural Biology
Brigid Hinterberger
Equal Access & Opportunity Coordinator
Office of Equal Opportunity
Catherine Kane
Director of Research Support
College of Liberal Arts, Dean’s Office
Kris McKay
Managing Director of Development
University Advancement
Jennifer Wright
Associate Director of Events
University Marketing and Communications
Lucas Yaege
Civil and Environmental Engineering
AP Star Award
The AP Star Award was created to express appreciation by recognizing the accomplishments of administrative professional employees who have demonstrated outstanding individual performance at CSU. The goal is to recognize APs who make a difference and “shine” in the CSU community.
AP Star Award recipients
Jenna Allen
Communications Director
CSU Libraries
Nominator: “Not only is Jenna a common confidante, she is also highly sought after for consultation. She is always willing to offer her experience and knowledge
to other communicators on campus.”
Danielle Ardrey
Conservation and Youth Education Specialist
Colorado State Forest Service
Nominator: “Through her supervising, she makes CSU
an inviting place to work.”
Frank Argumedo
Coordinator for Student Engagement/Advisor for the Residential Leadership Programs
University Housing
Nominator: “Frank is an excellent representative of the kind
of staff that Colorado State University seeks to
recruit and retain. As Frank’s direct supervisor, I
can say without hesitation that Frank embodies all
of CSU’s Principles of Community.”
Aaron Darnell
Assistant Director of IT – Systems and Applications
College of Health and Human Sciences – Dean’s Office
Nominator: “His institutional knowledge and intellect
combined with his pragmatic and strategic approach make him an exceptional member
of the CHHS IT Team as well as a valued resource
for other IT groups at the University.”
Nikki Foxley
Academic Success Coordinator III
Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability
Nominator: “Some highlights of Nikki’s current service
exemplify her commitment beyond self to truly
apply CSU’s Principles of Community, especially
in relation to service.”
Scot Greenidge
Developer
Student Information Systems – Division of Information Technology
Nominator: “Scot is a behind-the-scenes hero.”
BeitAni H. Gorski
Counseling Services Therapist
Health Network
Nominator: “While I regularly witness that CSU hosts countless phenomenal professionals, I fully believe that Beit still stands out among the very best on our campus.”
Marcie Johnston
Director of Operations,
Women’s Basketball
Athletics
Nominator: “As a stalwart pillar of our department. Marcie is the green-and-gold standard when it comes to going above and beyond. One of Marcie’s many strengths is the support she lends to new employees who join our department, especially new coaches.”
AP Star Award nominees
Danielle Ardrey
Conservation and Youth Education Specialist
Colorado State Forest Service
Andy Borchert
Chemical Management Administrative & Information Technology Administrator
Environmental Health Services
Benjamin Brune
Assistant Athletic Director – Broadcast & Creative Services
Athletics
Katherine Castañeda
Assistant Director for Complaint and Disabilities
Interim Director for Office of Equal Opportunity
Tracy Close
Academic Success Coordinator
Department of Political Science
Alexis Coppello
Business Operations Manager
Warner College of Natural Resources
Dakota Cotner
Undergraduate Coordinator
Department of Journalism and Media Communication
Ashley Creighton
Training Program Supervisor
Laboratory Animal Resources
Paul Freebury
Assistant Greenhouse Manager
Plant Growth Facilities
Shelley Heckendorf
BMS Manager of Business Operations at ARBL
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Christine Hooks
Human Resources Operations Manager
College of Business
Rosanna Houlton
Assistant to the Chair
Department of Economics
Jim Huang
Lab Manager / Sewer Merman
Department of Microbiology
Lesley Jones
Executive Assistant to the Department Head
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Kristy Kloppe
Office Manager
Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center – Food Science and Human Nutrition
Elise Kulovany
Costume Shop Manager
School of Music, Theatre, and Dance
Lauren Lucio
Pre-Award Manager
College of Natural Sciences, Office of the Dean
Stacie Magruder
HR Generalist
Office of the Vice President for Research
Matt Markham
Manager of Undergraduate Advising
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Lucas Nakamura
Research Associate
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Andrew Paul
Systems Administrator
Engineering Technology Services, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Susan Rogers
Research Coordinator
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Brittany Runyan
HR Generalist
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Natalia Sanchez
Research Associate III
Human Development and Family Studies
Patti Schmitt
Community Development Director
Office of Engagement and Extension
Connie Schunter
Accountant
Facilities Management
Kelsey Schultz
Career Education Manager
Career Center
Colette Sterling
Assistant Director
Parent and Family Programs & Orientation, Transition, and Family Programs
Rachel Tand
Financial Business Officer
Vice President for University Operations
Erin Whipple
Department Grant Coordinator
Department of Psychology