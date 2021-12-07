Additional holiday days added to University schedule in December

Editor’s note: The following message was sent on Dec. 6, 2021, to the CSU community.

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce that Gov. Polis has granted additional days of paid leave over the holidays for all permanent, full-time and part-time state employees.

The University will observe holidays by closing offices the full week of Dec. 20, adding Dec. 20 and 21 to the current university holidays of Dec. 22, 23 and 24.

The state granted an additional one and a half days to the holiday schedule for all permanent, full-time and part-time state employees. Adding a day and a half to the three days of current leave would mean that the University would be open for only half a day for the entire week of Dec. 20. To avoid this, the University has granted an additional half-day of leave, closing operations for the entire week. Human Resources will reach out next week to the division and unit HR community with information about how to code this additional half-day of leave.

Employees with essential duties may still need to report and should discuss their schedule with their supervisors. Supervisors should provide two full days of leave to employees who must report to work on Dec. 20 and 21 on alternative dates within this fiscal year.

For more information, please see these frequently asked questions (https://hr.colostate.edu/winter-break-2021-additional-holiday-days-faq/).

We hope that these additional days of leave provide you each with the opportunity to connect with loved ones and recharge, as well as to know that your work and contributions to the University are appreciated, particularly as we close on a year of change and challenges due to the pandemic.

Sincerely,

Robyn Fergus

Vice President for Human Resources