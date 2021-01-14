Black/African American Cultural Center launches fund to support Black history, culture at CSU

The killing of 46-year-old George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 25 reignited the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement and related protests in the U.S. and globally throughout the summer of 2020. As a result, a generous donor has provided funds to Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center (B/AACC) to formally establish the University’s first Black Empowerment and Equity Fund.

The new fund will support two of the B/AACC’s programs. A new week-long Civil Rights Alternative Spring Break trip is designed to bring Black and African American CSU students to historic sites of events that shaped the U.S. Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, and GPS (Giving Back, Empowering, Strengthening Our Culture) will provide Black and African American youth in grades 3-12 in Fort Collins a pre-college mentorship facilitated by CSU students.

On Jan. 18, in celebration and recognition of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the B/AACC is launching the new fundraising campaign with a goal of raising at least $5,000, to help offset travel costs for students in the Civil Rights Alternative Spring Break trip, and enable stipends for GPS destination leaders, who have been supporting the program on a volunteer basis.